Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard: 5 Things To Know About Man People Think Is Stormi’s Real Dad

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, has been in the spotlight after fans claimed he looks like baby Stormi and could be her real father. Here are five facts about the man involved in the wild conspiracy theory.

Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard, Tim Chung, has been put in the spotlight after some fans came up with a wild conspiracy theory that says he could be Kylie and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi‘s real father due to their similar features. Although the hunky cop recently posted an Instagram pic that read, “Chill,” he has yet to directly address the insane rumors but that hasn’t stopped fans from filling up his social media with comments about Stormi, including congratulatory messages! Here’s everything you need to know about the man who was hired to protect Kylie.

1.) He’s been working as a bodyguard for the Kardashian/Jenner families for a while. In addition to Kylie, he was hired to protect her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as their kids over the past two years, according to Page Six.

2.) In addition to working as a bodyguard, he’s had work as a model. His good looks and toned body got him gigs for companies such as Black Tux and Wolf & Shepherd shoes as well as a video ad for Volvo. He also often takes workout pics and shirtless selfies for his Instagram page which attracts many followers.

3.) He’s part of the Los Angeles Police Department. He’s worked as an officer for the LAPD since 2009 and according to Payday California, his salary has increased over the years. He went from making $20, 000 a year to more than $70, 000 by 2012. Tim is also a part of the LAPD basketball team.

4.) He comes from a big family that includes five sisters. He confirmed that he was the only male sibling in his family when he took to Instagram to celebrate National Sibling Day by posting an adorable pic of himself as a toddler with some of his sisters. “#NationalSiblingDay 😜 Growing up with 5 sisters was quite the adventure! They’ve grown up to be amazing beautiful women. Love you guys to pieces!,” the captioned the pic.

5.) Dogs are important to him. Tim has several photos of dogs on his social media and often captions them with heartwarming words such as “Love having my boys by my side.” He also post videos to help spread the word about dogs who are up for adoption and need loving homes.