Stormy Daniels Slams Michael Cohen As Trump Admits He Knew About Payoff: ‘He’s F***ing Himself’

Stormy Daniels just slammed Michael Cohen in an epic Twitter clap-back after Donald Trump admitted to knowing that his lawyer paid her off to keep quiet. See her tweet here!

Stormy Daniels, 39, just majorly slammed Donald Trump‘s lawyer Michael Cohen on Twitter! After a Twitter troll told her that she’s a “liar” and “we know your f***ed Cohen not Trump,” she epically clapped back, “”Hahaha! I don’t need to f*** Cohen. He’s f***ing the shit out of himself.” Wow! This tweet comes on the heels of The New York Times‘ report that the President was aware that his personal attorney made a hush money payment to Stormy despite denying knowing anything about it last month. Trump also tweeted that he authorized such a payment.

This whole social media debacle started on May 4 when the adult film star got into a Twitter argument over anal sex with Roseanne Barr. First, Stormy responded to a now-deleted slut-shaming comment from a user named Sassy Southern Diva who told her, “You’re disgusting and do not represent classy women AT ALL. Your fifteen minutes of fame will be up soon and we will all be thrilled when that day comes!” Stormy then responded “Have you seen my t*ts? (Of course, you have) I don’t jog anywhere. So I’ll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking sh*t. Xoxo.”

Then Oscar winner Patricia Arquette jumped in with a response directed at the social media user that said, “Following this logic – If she doesn’t represent ‘classy women’ I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting…” Roseanne Barr was tagged in the post Arquette replied to, so she too added in her two cents. Barr wrote, “she’s known for anal porn scenes.” Um, seriously?

Hahaha! I don't need to fuck Cohen. He's fucking the shit out of himself. https://t.co/fNy4sHXlXI — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

Stormy then jumped in and called out the 65-year-old ABC sitcom star for accusing her of doing something that isn’t in her film repertoire. She also dissed Roseanne for giving an infamously horrific rendition of the National Anthem. “I don’t even do anal movies, you ignorant t**t. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner,” she fired back.

But the feud didn’t stop there, thanks to some trolls. Someone responded to her reply and told her that “Pornhub is filled with anal scenes of you” in an attempt to discredit her. The porn star once again explained that that isn’t true but that it’s basically irrelevant anyways because, “(Consensual) sexual choices does NOT make someone less of a human.”That’s when things got really heated (even though she made a completely valid point, but whatever.) “No, but trying to lie to break our country discredits you plenty. You are a proven liar. We know you f***ed Cohen not Trup,” someone else responded. And thus, Stormy’s incredible Cohen diss was born.