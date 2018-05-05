Celebs Celebrating Cinco De Mayo: Bella Thorne, Salma Hayek & More

It’s Cinco de Mayo and Bella Thorne, Bethenny Frankel and more celebs are taking to social media to show off how they’re celebrating the festive day. Check out exciting pics of some of our favorites here!

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Bella Thorne, Bethenny Frankel and other thrilled celebs took to social media to show off the many ways they’re celebrating the big day and we can’t get enough! From dressing up in costume to enjoying yummy food and drinks at a restaurant, we’ve narrowed down some of our favorite ways the stars are making the most of the holiday and it’s truly something to see. Bella looked like she was having the time of her life in her photo. The actress was in a huge ball pit with a friend while standing in front of a sign that read, “Let’t Get Filthy” while Bethanny got all dressed up for the occasion in margarita shaped glasses and a sombrero. She posed with her adorable dogs, who were also dressed up.

Olivia Culpo followed suit in her own getup while standing in a kitchen fully decorated for holiday. Salma Hayek celebrated by posting a pic of herself standing next to a Mexican-themed painting by a talented artist. With the beautiful #diegorivera that it’s being auctioned @christiesinc this Tuesday. #happycincodemayo / visitando la pintura de Diego que se subasta en @christiesinc el martes #mexico #nyc #art #christies,” she captioned the artsy photo. Sarah Hyland showed off a photo of her time at a restaurant and Latin musician AJ Castillo took a selfie with the happy crowd at one of his shows in Texas.

So many celebs having so much fun! It’s definitely inspiring us to do our own celebrations! Whether you want to casually hang out with friends or go out and party, there’s no wrong way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and we love checking out the different scenes in the star-studded world every year!