Selena Gomez Goes Braless In A Gorgeous Lace Dress For Prada Resort Show — See Pic

Selena Gomez looked incredible when she stepped out in a black silky floral dress and large glassses for the Prada Resort fashion show in New York on May 4. Get the details on her appearance here!

Selena Gomez, 25, was all smiles when she attended the Prada Resort Collection fashion show in New York City on May 4 and she looked absolutely flawless! The brunette beauty opted for no bra when she wore a floor-length black silky gown that had a floral design along with matching backless black heel boots and giant glasses. She accessorized the stunning look with a long-strapped brown purse that she carried over her shoulder and spent the time mingling with guests as well as posing for amazing pics.

While Selena showed off her gorgeous look in pics, she appeared to be cool and calm at the star-studded event. She was joined by other high profile celebs such as Gabrielle Union and Lily Collins who looked equally as fabulous. One of the top models to walk the runway at the show included Cindy Crawford‘s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, who looked stunning and natural in the fashionable attire as always.

The event was definitely a success and just proved that Selena’s further enjoying her single life more so than ever before. Ever since her breakup from Justin Bieber, 24, the singer’s been taking advantage of her free time by taking vacations, attending events and hanging out with friends whenever she can. She’s also gearing up for a new song called “Back to You” which will be featured on the 13 Reasons Why season two soundtrack on May 10. After a year of ups and downs, it’s great to see her keeping busy and living it up!