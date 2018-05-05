Happy 29th Birthday Chris Brown: See The Singer’s Cutest Photos With Adorable Daughter Royalty

In honor of Chris Brown’s 29th birthday, we’ve rounded up his best photos with daughter, Royalty. Check out the sweet father/daughter pics here!

Chris Brown finds himself at the center of controversy quite often, but there’s never any doubt that he loves his little girl, Royalty Brown. The singer turns 29 on May 5, and to celebrate his big day, we created a gallery of all Chris and Royalty’s most adorable photos together! When news first broke in 2015 that Chris had fathered a child (then nine months old), the Internet was shocked. He was dating Karrueche Tran at the time, and she didn’t find out he had cheated on her until news of Nia Guzman’s pregnancy and Chris’ paternity went public.

Considering Chris’ past, trouble with the law and partying lifestyle, he certainly seemed like the last person who would be ready to have a daughter. However, once Royalty was born in May, he embraced the role quite a bit. He and Nia have had some issues over his involvement in the toddler’s life, but Chris does still spend time with Royalty and really seems to adore her. The birthday boy was embroiled in a legal battle with Nia over custody in 2016, but he came out victorious when a judge would not grant Nia full custody, keeping their joint agreement in place.

Click through the gallery above to check out suer cute photos of Chris and Royalty together! Hopefully there will be more where these came from if Chris gets to spend his birthday with the three-year-old! Royalty will also celebrate her birthday later this month — she turns four on May 27.