Rihanna Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Rihanna’s Instagram has been scorching hot recently! See her latest, and sexiest, pics she’s shared with her social media followers!

Rihanna, 30, always treats her fans to the sexiest pics on her Instagram, and this week was no exception. Not only did the star share a picture of herself showing off cleavage in a beige crop top and matching pants, she also brought on the nostalgia by posting a Polaroid picture of herself in a sexy baby pink bra that’s all part of her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection. On top of all that, she also shared a close-up picture of her butt and her sexy tiger-print bikini bottom. Check out all of Rihanna’s hottest Instagram pics she’s posted in the past week and beyond in our gallery above!

Rihanna recently made news by not-so-subtly dissing her exes in a bombshell interview with Vogue. Not only did she claim that she and Drake, 31, were no longer friends, she also said that her current boyfriend Hassan Jameel was her first beau who was ever “worth it.” Needless to say, Drake was apparently shocked by this. “Drake is hurt that Rihanna has turned her back on him so hard,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He still has feelings for her so to know she doesn’t even consider him a friend anymore is a blow. He’s shocked and disappointed.”

Speaking of Drake, Rihanna admitted her ex’s speech he gave while presenting her with the VMA Vanguard Award made her uneasy. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” she admitted. “I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” With the Raptors losing the first two games and Rihanna speaking out against him, it has not been the best week for Drake. You know who has had a better week than Drizzy? Anyone who follows Rihanna’s Instagram account!