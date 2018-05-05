Danielle Staub Is Married: ‘RHONJ’ Star Weds BF Marty Caffrey In Island Ceremony

We’re hearing wedding bells! Reality star Danielle Staub just married her longtime boyfriend in the Bahamas! Here’s all the details!

Congrats are in order! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub married Marty Caffrey on Saturday, May 5, according to People. The nuptials took place at a private ceremony on Bimini, an island in the Bahamas. And they exchanged vows just at sunset. So sweet! Danielle wore a Pnina Tornai gown for the big day and her 2 daughters were on hand to witness the fun.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s checking in with me, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I haven’t showered—I still haven’t showered—and I’m getting married today,'” she jokingly told Us Weekly hours before walking down aisle. The show’s other stars, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, were all present for the ceremony, in fact they were all bridesmaids! Naturally cameras also documented the entire day for the show’s next season!

“It’s different when you’re a girlfriend, and then it’s different when you’re a fiancée, the stages are all different,” she explained to Us. “When it gets real, and we did our rehearsal last night, and we did our fake I do’s, it’s like, oh my God, we’re almost married. This is happening I felt like, when I saw his family last night for the first time after our rehearsal, on the beach, I felt them looking at me like I was a wife. And to me, and my daughters, looking at him like he is my husband. And I think it definitely made it super profound for me.” Awww! Congrats, you two!