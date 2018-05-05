Princess Charlotte Kisses Prince Louis In New Touching Portrait — See Pics

SO sweet! A new photo was just released of Princess Charlotte planting a kiss on her brother Prince Louis! See it here and prepare for cuteness overload!

Could Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis get any more adorable? Kensington Palace just shared a few new portraits of the adorable siblings and we are absolutely melting! In one still, Charlotte kisses Louis on the forehead as she holds him! While Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William, 35, reveal new pictures of their children pretty routinely, THIS shot may just be our favorite pic to date. I mean, just look at these 2! Click here to see sweet photos of the royal family.

A second portrait shows Louis lying back in against a pillow with bright red cheeks. This is the first close-up of the baby boy that fans have seen and it is so cute! As fan know, Charlotte just turned 3 on May 2. And usually, fans are treated to new portraits to mark each birthday the royal children celebrate. The last time fans saw Charlotte was on April 23 when she was preparing to meet her new brother. The princess was accompanied by her dad and big brother Prince George, 4, as she walked up the steps at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. On her way inside, the cutie impressed the world with her sweet waves and charming smile, totally stealing the spotlight!

It’s clear Charlotte’s personality has really shone through this past year, and we can’t wait to see more adorable photos of the new big sister in the future. For starters, we’ll hopefully get a glimpse of Charlotte later this month when Meghan Markle and her uncle Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19! After all, the b-day girl is believed to be a flower girl in the wedding, according to ABC News. How cute is that?!