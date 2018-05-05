Paris Jackson & Cara Delevingne Enjoy Night Out In Matching Outfits: They Have ‘Amazing Chemistry’

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne were spotted out on the town in New York! The rumored couple even wore matching outfits for their excursion… so what gives? Are they dating?

Cara Delevingne, 25, and Paris Jackson, 20, have been stirring up romance rumors left and right and their latest outing is only fueling the fire. The pair were spotted hanging out together in New York City just a few hours after they each attended the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening on May 3. Paris wore a printed white t-shirt, jeans, and black booties, while the Paper Towns star rocked a strikingly similar ensemble: a white tank top, denim Bermuda shorts and black knee-high boots.

While the two women have yet to confirm whether or not they’re dating, fans are dying to know their relationship status. Fortunately, we’ve heard that there’s a unique bond between them. “Cara and Paris are crazy about each other,” a source close to the British model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have amazing chemistry and a super strong attraction. Whenever they’re together they have an awesome time.”

However, their time together is often limited due to scheduling conflicts – as per most celebrity friendships and relationships. “Cara and Paris don’t get to see each other as much as they would like to right now, as Cara’s work schedule is insane, but when they do they really make the most of their time together,” our insider adds. “Cara is totally smitten with Paris, she loves how smart and funny she is, and finds her sexy as hell.”

This isn’t the first time this week that the two models had fans questioning if they were an item. Paris shared a pic of her rumored girlfriend’s profile on Instagram. The image showed Cara blowing smoke from a cigarette out of her mouth and standing outside against a wall. What’s most interesting about the photo, however, is that she also had a giant red lipstick mark on her cheek. The post wasn’t accompanied with a caption, so jury’s still out on what it means.