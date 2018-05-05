‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Reveals How She Finally Got Pregnant At 47 With Her Miracle Baby

Kenya Moore is spilling all of her secrets on how easily she got pregnant via in vitro fertilization at age 47. We’ve got the details on her miracle baby.

It took Kenya Moore a long time to find the Mr. Right she wanted to start a family with. She had a secret wedding last summer to Marc Daly and the couple wanted a child of their own. Since the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is 47, she underwent IVF and tells PEOPLE that it was smooth sailing on her road to pregnancy. “I don’t have a horror story. It’s weird because you hear other people’s troubles with the injections and the hormones. And for me, it was a pretty simple process,” the tells the publication. She still gave herself shots and took hormones, but Kenya said she didn’t have a lot of the side effects that some women get.

The hormones didn’t even mess with her moods, as she revealed “I think I felt a little emotional but I wasn’t going zero to 100 or anything like that. It just wasn’t as bad as I heard other people go through. The injections were fine, I got through that by myself, it was fine. I didn’t feel crazy, I didn’t feel like I was losing control or anything like that.”

Kenya revealed that she couldn’t wait to find out she was pregnant, even though she went to the doctor to have the test done. “The technician who was drawing my blood said, ‘Did you cheat?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And she said, ‘Most people go and they’ll take the test over the counter.’ And I said, ‘No because it’s not as accurate as the blood test and I just don’t want any false alarms or to be let down when I really wasn’t supposed to be and it’s only a few hours away, so why not wait and get the proper results?'”

She continued, “As soon as I take the [blood] test and I’m driving home, I’m like, ‘I should just go and get a test from the supermarket.’ So I rode to the supermarket and literally took the test in the supermarket bathroom because I could not wait. It was just overwhelming. I could not wait. And it was positive. And then I got the call from the doctor later that day confirming that I was indeed pregnant and had a positive test and what my HCG levels were. She said it was all really good news. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to say!'”

Don’t expect any big gender reveal party, as Kenya and Marc plan to wait until the baby is born to find out if it’s a girl or boy. “We’re going to try to not find out. We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point. We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care,” she said.