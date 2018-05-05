Mira Sorvino, Tina Knowles & More Stars Rock Fabulous & Outrageous Hats At The Kentucky Derby

It wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without some of the biggest celebs in the world rocking some equally huge hats! Mira Sorvino, Tina Knowles, and more took part in this beloved tradition, so check out these incredible toppers!

If the Kentucky Derby is known for one thing, it’s horses. After that, it’s mint julep and of course – the hats. Oh, it would not be the “Run for the Roses” if thousands of extravagant and gravity-defying hats flocked to Churchill Downs. The 2018 edition was no different, as some major names donned some massive fashions for the May 5 event. Stars like Tina Knowles, 64, Mira Sorvino, 50, and Dannielynn Birkhead all showed up with some beautiful hats. Check out our gallery of all the gorgeously adorned celebs above!

It was a parade of spectacular hats during last year’s Kentucky Derby. 158,070 people attended the 2017 derby, and while it was the seventh-most attended Derby in history, it was one of the best years for hats. Katie Couric wore a pink fascinator that was subtle (for the Derby) but stylish. Megyn Kelly’s hat was expertly balanced on her head, and considering how huge it was, that was a huge deal. Karolina Witkowska’s hat was as big as Knoxville, and totally in the spirit of the race.

The tradition of wearing a gigantic hat to the Kentucky Derby started more than a century ago, back in 1875, according to ABC News. The high-fashion habit has been credited to Col> Meriwether Lewis Clark, Jr., who modeled the race after high-class European race events. “When women got dressed up, especially when they were going to church and formal events, the woman’s crowning glory was the hat,” YRB magazine’s Darius Baptist explained. “In the South, women pride themselves on being Southern belles so wearing a hat to the Derby plays off of that. It’s also a combination of Southern culture and British culture.”

The question is now – will any of these fashions enter in the Celebrity Kentucky Derby Hall of Fame? Kim Kardashian may have gotten some shade for the gloves she wore during the 2009 derby, but the hat on her head cast some shade, keeping her cool in the Kentucky sun. Jessica Simpson’s giant pink hat in 2004 is still hard to forget, per Glamour, as in the massive red hat Cyndi Lauper wore in 2012. Chelsea Clinton also looked quite the southern belle with her bell-shaped hat in 2008.