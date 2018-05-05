John Cena & Nikki Bella Share Messages On Their Scheduled Wedding Day & Fans Are Heartbroken

Before their heartbreaking split, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s wedding was supposed to take place today, May 5. The exes both shared messages on social media instead.

John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, are trying to stay positive as they move on from their relationship. The former couple, who broke up in April, were scheduled to walk down the aisle in Mexico on May 5. But when their set wedding date rolled around, they instead took to their social media accounts to share inspirational messages. “If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp,” the Blockers star tweeted the morning of. He also shared a cryptic post on Instagram of the cover to Day Zero by Kresley Cole with zero explanation. Meanwhile, Nikki shared a message on Instagram the night before, which said: “Chin up princess or the crown slips.”

The reminder that these two won’t be saying “I do” has upset fans all over again. “If you need me I’ll be crying because today was supposed to be Nikki Bella and John Cena’s wedding,” one person tweeted. “Today would’ve been John Cena and Nikki Bella’s wedding day. I was rooting for them. Whelp,” wrote another. As previously reported, the pair, who started dating in 2012, announced they were breaking up last month on April 15. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement given to Us Weekly. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2018

The professional wrestler opened up about the split 10 days later when he attended CinemaCon on Apr. 25.“It sucks. There’s no other way to say [it],” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.” He also revealed how he’s coping. “The one take away – and it sucks – but the one take away I can have for me is that… because I feel so heartbroken, I know I was in love and I will never be able to take that away,” he told Extra.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on May 4, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Excuse us while our hearts break over this split all over again.