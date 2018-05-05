Iggy Azalea Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Body In New Pic — Tempting Tyga?

Wow! Iggy Azalea just shared a new stunning bikini pic that you don’t wanna miss! Check it out right here!

There’s no sense in denying it. Iggy Azalea is a curvaceous stunner and whenever she wants our attention, she gets it! Case in point: the rapstress just shared a new sexy photo to celebrate the arrival of summer weather! In it, she strikes a sultry pose in a dark green bikini while wading in a pool — and is definitely getting our temperatures rising! Our question is: Is the 27-year-old rapper after Tyga‘s attention with this new snap?

As diehard fans know, the pair were spotted holding hands at Coachella and ever since, rumors have been swirling that a new relationship could be taking shape. Well, according to our insider, Iggy is totally on board with this relationship! “Iggy has really put herself out there for Tyga to make him want her and make him see that there are other women out there for him,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to his breakup with Kylie Jenner. “They have a much better connection and much of that is due to the fact that Iggy and Tyga are only a year apart in age while Kylie is much younger.”

ALL SUMMER A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 5, 2018 at 1:15am PDT

But what about Tyga? Is the 28-year-old wanting this romance to take flight? “Tyga has been inspired to have a baby with Iggy,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though they have been only dating briefly, he would love for Iggy to have his baby. Tyga thinks she is gorgeous, talented, sexy and has amazing style. He would love for her to be the mother of one of his children. He has wanted a daughter since he had King and really thought Kylie would be the one to have his second baby.” Whoa!