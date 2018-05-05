Celebs Dancing In Their Underwear: Beyonce, Justin Bieber & More

So many hot celebs have pulled a ‘Risky Business’ move by dancing in the underwear! Check out pics of your favorite stars grooving in their undies here!

Certain celebs not only know how to pull off the perfect underwear look on their Instagram, some also have shown off their killer dance while they’re grooving in their tighty whities, thongs, boxers and briefs! Not only has Beyonce, 36, rocked out in her underwear for her “7/11” music video, but of course, who could forget when Justin Bieber, 24, stripped down to his undies and gyrated on stage at the 2014 Fashion Rocks show?

But they’re not alone in this trend. Justin’s rumored fling Kendall Jenner, 22, has also joined in on the action. She dressed up as a beautiful ballerina and danced for an amazing video for Vogue. However, so many music stars have danced in their skivvies for their live performances. For instance, Rihanna, 30, has shaken her groove thing while wearing underwear that is sure to give any fan wild, wild thoughts, and other singers like Ariana Grande, 24, Lady Gaga, 32, and Bebe Rexha, 28, have also danced in outfits that have left very little to the imagination.

Most recently, Sofia Richie, 19, strutted her stuff during the Christmas season. In fact, she got so into the holiday spirit while goofing around in the kitchen with boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, she danced to her father Lionel Richie’s 1983 song “All Night Long (All Night)” while in a Santa sweatshirt, tighty whities and socks. Yep, that’s all she was wearing at the time.

Of course, the celeb who literally evoked Tom Cruise‘s character from Risky Business the most was none other than Ricky Martin, who perfectly recreated his dance skills on Lip Sync Battle with resounding success! Check out our gallery above and choose which star, who has gotten down and dirty while wearing undergarments, is your favorite!