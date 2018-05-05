Blac Chyna Suffers Nip Slip & Reveals Stomach In Wild Pic Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Blac Chyna accidentally suffered a nip slip during a super sexy photoshoot! Her toned tummy was also on display during the photo-op amidst rumors that she’s pregnant.

Sometimes tops just don’t want to stay in place, and unfortunately that’s what happened to Blac Chyna during a photoshoot in Calabasas. The 29-year-old reality star was wearing a red velvet crop top with a wide cut-out over her cleavage, which happened to move just a little bit too far to the side during one pose. A part of her nipple peeked out, which sucks since that’s obviously not the look she was going for but hey, at the end of the day we’ve all got nipples!

She ignored the wardrobe malfunction and kept slaying through the photoshot while rocking the cropped tank top and matching velvet pants and red heels. Her tiny shirt also put her toned, tattooed abs on full display, effectively shutting down recent rumors that she’s pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty‘s child.

The pregnancy rumors began when Page Six reported that Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend is expecting her third child, and first with her current boy toy. But just days later, TMZ reported that she’s “definitely not” with child right now. But the site did go on to say that Chyna is interested in having more kids in the future, so having a baby with YBN at some point isn’t totally out of the question. Chyna is already a mom to King Cairo, 5, who she shares with Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 1, who she shares with Rob.

Chyna hasn’t commented on the rumors herself, but we’ll take this photoshoot as evidence that she’s not currently pregnant. After all, slamming reports through photos is what she does best! She also recently clapped back at reports that she and YBN had gotten engaged by showing off her left hand with NO ring on Instagram. You know what they say: a picture’s worth a thousand words!