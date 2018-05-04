Meghan Markle Hasn’t Asked Kate Middleton To Be Her Maid Of Honor — Who Will It Be?

And the maid of honor is…? We now know that Kate Middleton will not be holding Meghan Markle’s bouquet when she says ‘I do’ to Prince Harry. But, who will it be? — FIND OUT HERE!

It’s official, Meghan Markle, 36, will not have a maid of honor when she married Prince Harry on May 19. The future royal has decided not to go with a maid of honor despite Harry’s choice to have his big brother, Prince William, 35, as his best man. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said on Friday, May 4. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Meghan has chosen to have her closest friends by her side on her big day,” according to People, which in hinted at a few lucky ladies who are in Meghan’s inner circle. First, Jessica Mulroney, a stylist form Toronto who is married to the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Next, Lindsay Roth, who Meghan met as a student at Northwestern University. They’ve been friends for over a decade and Meghan was also Roth’s maid of honor a few years ago. Then there’s Misha Nonoo, a fashion designer, who was previously married to Alexander Gilkes, a friend of Harry’s.

The news cam just one day after we finally learned what role Meghan’s mother and father, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, with play in the royal wedding. Meghan’s parents, who split when she was young, will both attend the nuptials, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A few days ahead of the wedding, they will fly into the UK to spend time with the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, according to Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry [via CNN].

What else do we know about the royal wedding? — The official invitations were officially been sent out on March 22, the Palace confirmed on Twitter. 600 invitations were sent out and issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. All guests who received an invitation were invited to the service at St George’s Chapel on May 19, as well as a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening.

The palace revealed that Meghan will be joined by the royal young ins Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who are both expected to have roles in the wedding.

As for who is invited? — While the official guest list has not been disclosed, you can most likely count on Meghan’s Hollywood friends, Priyanka Chopra, 35, Patrick J. Adams, 36, and Serena Williams, 36, to be there.

Kensington Palace also revealed that Meghan and Harry decided on pastry chef Claire Ptak, founder of Violet Bakery, to create their lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. They released their official engagement portraits on December 21 of that same year.