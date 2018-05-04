Audible: 5 Things About The Thoroughbred Racing For Glory At The Kentucky Derby

If Audible wins the Kentucky Derby, the roar of the crowd will be deafening. As this horse looks to gallop into the history books, get all the facts about this racer, and why Amazon wants him to win!

1. He could shock the world at the Kentucky Derby. Going into the 144th “Run for the Roses,” Audible doesn’t have the worst odds, but he doesn’t have the best. Justify is currently with the best odds, followed by Mendelssohn and Magnum Moon. At 8-1, Audible is tied fourth-best with Bolt d’Oro. However, the Florida Derby winner might just upset the odds and take the crown on May 7. “You’d love for horses like this to breeze well all the time and put on a show in the morning, but once you get to know them and their personalities,” Audible’s trainer Todd Pletcher told BloodHorse, “we felt like he was training as well as he ever had. … We were cautiously optimistic.”

2. Audible has luck on his side. This thoroughbred will race out of the No. 5 spot at Churchill Downs. A Kentucky Derby-high 10 horses have won from post position #5, per the Washington Post, with the most recent winner coming…in 2017. Always Dreaming won the race from the fifth stall. If Audible has the right stuff, he might join the rest of the champions who have found 5 to be the luckiest number of them all.

3. He’s a New Yorker. Do you think Audible whinnies with a Brooklyn accent? Or maybe he neighs like he comes from outside Schenectady? Audible was bred by Oak Bluff Stables, and was born at the Berkshire Stud facilities in Pine Plains, New York. He’s the only Kentucky Derby starter from the Empire State, according to The New York Times.

4. He has Jeff Bezos rooting for him. Well, probably not. The head of Amazon, who is worth 130 billion, might not be putting down a bet on Audible at the Kentucky Derby. However, Audible customers are hoping the horse wins “The Run For The Roses.” Audible – who is owned by Amazon – shared a picture of the horse on its Instagram account on May 2. “When you watch the #KentuckyDerby this Saturday, look out for Audible (the racehorse) in post position 5 and cheer extra loud! #GoAudible.” The company says they will give out a free audiobook of American Pharoah if Audible – the horse – wins!

Audible, the company, has also taken advantage of this synonymous coincidence. They donated $15,000 to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance after Audible, the horse, won the Florida Derby. The company also plans to donate $25,000 at Churchill Downs before the race, according to CNN.

5. He might have the speed but not the stamina to win. His sire was Into Mischief, who has yet to sire a horse that won a stakes race of more than nine furlongs, according to the Washington Post (basically, he comes from stock that’s better at running shorter races.) Audible dam, or his mom, Blue Devil Bel, won seven races but none of those were on courses longer than six furlongs. Basically, both his mom and dad are sprinters and the Derby can quickly turn into a slog. If Audible can call an audible and change up his style, he might just be leaving Kentucky as the derby winner.