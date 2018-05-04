Tristan Thompson Desperate For Hot Makeup Sex With Khloe Kardashian After Reuniting

Now that Khloe Kardashian appears to have forgiven Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he wants to blow her mind with hot sex.

Make-up sex can be a really hot thing and Tristan Thompson plans to blow Khloe Kardashian‘s mind once she’s fully recovered from giving birth to daughter True on Apr. 12. He had been in the doghouse for allegedly cheating on her with a NYC strip club worker while Khloe was back in Cleveland waiting to have their baby, but things are good between them now. “Khloe and Tristan have not had sex since before True was born. Khloe’s still recovering from giving birth so even if things were perfect they probably wouldn’t have gone there yet. But the way things are it just hasn’t even been on the table,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 27-year-old is still in the NBA playoffs with his Cleveland Cavaliers, so once their season comes to a close, it’s going to be all about making Khloe happy. “Once the playoffs are over and Khloe’s fully recovered, Tristan is determined to get some alone time with her. He wants to blow her mind with the best make-up sex she’s ever had. He’s desperate to remind her how good they can be together. Khloe told him many times that he’s the best she’s ever had and he can’t wait to remind her of that,” our insider adds.

The reality star and her baby daddy were spotted out together for lunch on May 4, the first time they’ve been seen as a couple since his cheating scandal broke in early April. The new parents enjoyed each other’s company at Cleveland’s Town Hall restaurant, and all seems to be right with them again. An eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “They both looked like they were really happy. Khloe was smiling a lot and I was amazed by how great she looked, I would never have guessed that she just had a baby. When they left Tristan had his arm rounder protectively, they looked a happy couple to me.”