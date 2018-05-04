Travis Scott & Kanye West Drop Highly-Anticipated Collaboration ‘Watch’ — Listen Here

It’s finally here! Kanye West and Travis Scott just dropped their collaboration ‘Watch’ and it’s INSANE! Listen to it, here.

Stop what you’re doing! Kanye West, 40, and Travis Scott, 25, just released a new single that you need to hear! As promised via Twitter, Lil Uzi also appears on the new propulsive track and it’s so amazing. Seriously — this song almost made us forget that Kanye recently said “slavery is a choice”… it’s that good. But sadly, we don’t think anyone’s ever going to forget Kanye said that while at the TMZ offices. Anyway, take a listen to the track below and absorb the awesomeness.

Although this new music is exciting, this is just the beginning of what Ye appears to have up his sleeves for 2018. According to his Twitter posts, the acclaimed rapper will be releasing his 8th album on June 1st. He also claims it will only have 7 tracks, which sounds morel like an EP but this is Kanye, so we’re just going to roll with it for now. But the fun doesn’t end there, he and Kid Cudi are also releasing a joint album together. The album (and their collab) will be called Kids See Ghosts.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Yeezy has been concerning fans with some baffling behavior lately including firing his management, going on a few Twitter rants and declaring his support for President Donald Trump. He even took to social media to show off his signed Make America Great Again ball cap. Unsurprisingly, fans and foes alike took to social media to express their dismay at his behavior. News outlets have also begun to speculate about the rapper’s mental well-being. This prompted Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian to take to Twitter to slam his critics.

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair… Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”