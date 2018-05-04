Tiny Harris Using Girls Trip To Jamaica To Turn Up The Heat With T.I.: Late Night Sexting & More

Tiny Harris has been having a blast on a girls trip to Jamaica. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s getting plenty of love from hubby T.I. while she’s away.

There’s nothing like a little absence to make the heart grow fonder .Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has spent the week in Jamaica on a super fun girls trip, and it’s only turning up the heat between her and husband T.I., 37. “Tiny has been cruising in Jamaica with her girls from Xscap3 and T.I. wasn’t invited. It’s a girl only trip and he’s a little jealous. He knows there are tons of hot Jamaican men everywhere and he has no doubt they’ll be trying to hit on his woman. Tiny loves it when he gets this way because it makes her feel like he really cares. He’s been sending loving texts every morning. He’s so good with is words that Tiny can’t help but brag a little and show off some of his sweet love notes to her girlfriends,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is rewarding him with lots of attention so he knows he’s the only guy for her. She sends him sexy videos all day long and at night after she’s had a few drinks she’ll get him on FaceTime to give him a late night twerk show. Tiny is having fun with her girls but her mind is still on Tip, she’s very attached to him. This time apart is good for them. It’s turning up the heat,” our insider adds.

Tiny has been showing off all of the fun times she’s having with her lady friends via social media. She’s been flaunting her incredible body in a sexy black polka dotted bikini while frolicking in the Caribbean Sea with her bandmates. The group is taking part in the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise with numerous other R&B acts, but headed down early to get some personal vacay time in before work duties took over.