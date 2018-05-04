Happy Star Wars Day! In honor of the Force, a brand-new teaser from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ debuted. Guess what? Han and Lando are being as snarky as ever. Per usual. Watch now!

May the Force be with you all! May 4 marks the annual celebration of Star Wars Day. As expected, surprises were in store for mega-fans. In the early hours of May 4, the official Star Wars Twitter account unveiled never-before-seen glimpses of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movie is all about Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), but Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) is a huge part of Han’s story.

In the clip, Han Solo sits down to a game of sabacc with the one and only Lando. “I heard you won your ship playing cards,” Han asks. Lando replies without hesitation, “It’s true.” That ship he’s talking about is none other than the Millennium Falcon. “But my ship isn’t for everyone,” Lando continues. What he doesn’t know at the moment is that his ship is meant for Han.

Han Solo and Lando Calrissian are best frenemies. That’s the most accurate way of describing their relationship. In the final moments of the trailer, the scene from the sabacc game continues. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, Han. Slow down. Might want to quit while you’re ahead,” Lando says. Han senses the snark and claps back with, “Might want to quit while you’re behind.” That gets a laugh out of Lando. Gosh, we can’t wait to see the entire movie! (But seriously, when is Lando going to get his own movie?)

Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters May 25. The movie, the second in the series of Star Wars standalone, also stars Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Have a great Star Wars Day and may the Force be with you, always!