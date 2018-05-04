Selena Gomez Shows Off Flat Abs & Toned Legs As She Models New Puma Sneaker

Sexy Selena! As the face of Puma, the actress and singer is the FIRST to show us their new products, and now, she’s revealing their newest shoe in a sexy snap!

Puma brand ambassador Selena Gomez, 25, is showing off their newest launch — the DEFY shoe — in this sexy new photo, where the triple threat is up against the wall — literally. She’s posing in a bra, and tight athletic leggings, and showing off the DEFY sneakers with one foot positioned against her knee. Her arms are above her head in the seductive, yet powerful, pose! “To DEFY is to be brave,” Selena said in a statement on May 4. “It’s about pushing the envelope and not obeying any ‘expectations’ placed on you by society. PUMA has captured this feeling perfectly with their new DEFY training shoe. I remind myself daily the importance of defying the outside noise and being true to myself.”

According to the brand, “PUMA’s DEFY main tech benefits are: COMFORT: PROFOAM provides instant cushion. Good things come to those who go get it. SUPPORT: Super supportive. Kind of like your besties, but in sneaker form. FIT: Knitted upper for a sleek, lightweight fit. Who knew a sneaker could be so cozy?” See more pics of Selena and other Puma ambassadors like Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in the gallery attached!

The sneaker will be available first on May 16 in Los Angeles, during an interactive, immersive experience sure to thrill fans. For everyone else, it will be available online at Puma.com on May 31. Selena looks so great in this new shot!