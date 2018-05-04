Is Selena Gomez Sending A Message To Justin Bieber? — ‘I Wanna Hold You When I’m Not Supposed To’

Selena Gomez teased her new song lyrics, and she may be sending her ex Justin Bieber a message with the emotional words!

Selena Gomez, 25, posted stunning photo of herself to promote her latest single for 13 Reasons Why season 2, due out on May 10. In the pic, Sel is lounging against a lightbulb-lit mirror, look insanely gorgeous and, she captioned the picture “I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…” Could it be… a message to her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber?! The singer revealed she’d be releasing the song, titled “Back 2 You,” with a sultry post on May 1, in which she is wearing the same lacy outfit as she has on in this latest pic.

This cryptic message, which is most likely lyrics to Sel’s new song, comes shortly after HollywoodLife.com reported that Selena “still cares deeply” about JB, and “she thinks about him all the time.” Recall, the couple reconnected at the end of October shortly after it was revealed that Selena underwent an emergency kidney transplant in August 2017. The two were inseparable, as they have been in the past, for months, until they took a break in early March 2018. They went on their separate vacations, attended separate church services and haven’t been seen together since the split. Still, HollywoodLife hears that, Justin “has learned quickly that Selena is irreplaceable and what he really needs is to be back with her.” Maybe there is hope after all, for all you Jelena shippers!

A Jelena reunion may not be in the near future though, as we hear Sel is focused on her health, faith and career right now. We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we can’t wait for Selena’s new song and the second season of 13 Reasons Why!