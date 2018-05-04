‘Truth Or Dare’ Star Sam Lerner Reveals He & Tyler Posey Are ‘Really Close’ Now

Bromance alert! Sam Lerner tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his newfound friendship with ‘Truth or Dare’ co-star, Tyler Posey. They’re basically inseparable!



Sam Lerner, 25, steals the show in Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare in the role of Ronnie, a total d-bag who you’ll find yourself loving to hate. Considering real-life Sam is the complete opposite of Ronnie, it comes as no surprise to hear that he bonded with another real-life sweetheart on set: Tyler Posey, 26. “He’s like one of the sweetest-hearted people,” Sam told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “And he’s friends with all of my best friends now. Everyone just took him in, he’s like the sweetest guy. We love him.”

“Lucy [Hale] and I knew each other, actually. We have a ton of mutual friends and I was born and raised in L.A., and she’s from… I think she’s from Tennessee, but she’s been working in L.A. forever, so we had a bunch of mutual friends,” Sam further explained during his visit to HollywoodLife in New York City. “We had met at a party or something, and had friends, but Tyler I had never met. But now me and Tyler are actually really close.” How fun is that? We definitely love hearing about co-stars becoming besties, especially when they are some of our faves like Sam and Tyler!

Okay, and now for a major SPOILER ALERT. If you haven’t seen Truth or Dare and don’t want to be spoiled, you should probably stop reading now! That’s it, you’ve been warned — because we also asked Sam about filming his totally bizarre, creepy, and even kind of gross death scene. What did we learn? That it was surprisingly complicated to film!

HL: So, obviously Ronnie dies, which sucks. But, how was that scene filmed?

“That was interesting. So I had to do a couple rehearsals where I would fall and I would have to keep my body completely still as I fall, and I worked with a stunt guy to make that look real. And then separately, it was called… it was just a different shot, where I was sitting on my knees, and then they filmed it in slow-mo, like me hitting the table and then moving like that, and then rolling my eyes back in my head. And then they do a lot of that in post. So they shoot it in slow-mo and then speed it up so that it looks like it’s happening in real time.”

Make sure you check out Sam’s movie, Truth or Dare, now! You can also read HollywoodLife‘s review of the film by clicking HERE.