Roseanne & Stormy Daniel Get Into X-Rated Feud About Anal Sex On Twitter: You’re An ‘Ignorant T**t’
Whoa! Roseanne Barr and Donald Trump’s alleged former mistress Stormy Daniels are in a vicious Twitter feud with some very salty words being tossed about. We’ve got the details.
Roseanne Barr is a well-known Donald Trump supporter and now she’s in the middle of a nasty Twitter feud with his alleged former mistress Stormy Daniels. The whole crazy dust-up began when the 39-year-old porn star responded to a now-deleted slut-shaming comment from a user named Sassy Southern Diva who told Stormy, “You’re disgusting and do not represent classy women AT ALL. Your fifteen minutes of fame will be up soon and we will all be thrilled when that day comes!” Stormy responded “Have you seen my t*ts? (Of course, you have) I don’t jog anywhere. So I’ll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking sh*t. Xoxo.”
This whole journey to Roseanne and Stormy having a beef also involves Oscar winner Patricia Arquette, 50, who responded to the now deleted user Sassy Southern Diva by saying “Following this logic – If she doesn’t represent ‘classy women’ I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting…” The Sassy Southern Diva also tagged Roseanne in her post, who responded to Patricia by tweeting back “she’s known for anal porn scenes.” WTH?
I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018
Hold OFF says Stormy, calling out the 65-year-old ABC sitcom star by replying that the move is not in her film repertoire and went on to diss Roseanne for giving the worst rendition of our National Anthem ever. “I don’t even do anal movies, you ignorant t**t. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner,” Stormy fired off in an epic clap-back. Roseanne famously destroyed the National Anthem ahead of a San Diego Padres game in 1990, shouting her way through the song and even grabbing her crotch at the end and spitting on the pitcher’s mound. Roseanne must have known there’s no way she can offer up anything beyond what Stormy hit her with, simply tweeting out “Follow
@StormyDaniels so u can stay informed of what’s important in our country! thanks!” Wait, is that an endorsement?