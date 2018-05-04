Rihanna Strips Down To Her Bra As She ‘Keeps It Cozy’ In Her New Savage Fenty Underwear — Sexy Pic

Rihanna is really letting us have it! In celebration of the release of her lingerie line, the singer shared a photo of herself in a Savage X Fenty bra, and we are OBSESSED. Check it out here!

Is there anything Rihanna can’t do?! With a successful music career and a prospering clothing line, the “Diamonds” singer recently announced she’s dropping a lingerie collection called Savage X Fenty. The 30-year-old star took to Instagram on May 4 to share a piece from the line, and we are in awe. In the photo captioned, “ONE WEEK TIL WE’RE ALL IN #SAVAGEX !! Keepin it cozy in my #OnTheReg T-shirt bra,” Rihanna can be seen flaunting a sexy baby pink bra with a jean jacket over it. Who knew denim and lingerie would pair so well together?! Take a look at the tease below!

Being the queen that she is, Rihanna’s line comes with looks for all shapes and sizes. It is described as being size inclusive and will range from extra-small to triple XL with bras available in sizes 32A to a 44DD. This is why we love her! In addition to her thriving business, Rihanna’s love life is prospering as well. As we previously told you, Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel are so happy together they’re even thinking of taking things to the next level. “Rihanna and Hassan [Jameel] have started talking marriage. He hasn’t proposed yet, but it’s heading in that direction and when he does Rihanna will absolutely say yes. She’s crazy in love with him. He’s her dream guy for so many reasons,” a source close to RiRi explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Not only is he drop dead gorgeous, he’s also a brilliant businessman with a huge heart,” the source continued. Can her life get any better?!We couldn’t be happier for Rihanna and we wish her and Hassan the best. We also can’t wait for Savage X Fenty to drop on May 11.