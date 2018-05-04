Priyanka Chopra Spills The Tea On The Royal Wedding: Is Meghan Markle Being A Bridezilla?

Priyanka Chopra’s already revealed that she’s for sure attending BFF Meghan Markle’s wedding, but can she spill any other details about the royal affair? Find out what Priyanka had to say in this new interview!

Obviously, everyone is absolutely dying to know what’s going to happen at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding on May 19. Who better to try to get details out of than Meghan’s good friend, Priyanka Chopra? The Quantico star was grilled about her friend’s big day during the Watch What Happens Live after show’s “Spill the Tea” segment, and she gave us just a few hints! First question: is Meghan a total bridezilla? Priyanka didn’t say no! She just shrugged and didn’t answer at all!

We wonder if Meghan’s going to give her a talking to after that! Priyanka also stayed mum when asked if she’s seen Meghan’s wedding dress, but couldn’t help but smile and giggle when asked if Meghan “cried while saying yes to the dress.” How sweet is that? Priyanka gave a big grin when asked if she knew about the engagement before the royal couple’s official announcement. She totally did! Surprisingly, Priyanka’s actually met her friend’s fiancé. Crazy, right? She’s excited for her, though — because she “likes a good ging.” Honestly, same.

Meghan likely appreciates someone speaking positively about her marriage and simply expressing excitement for the wedding — because she’s not getting that support from her own family. For some reason, her siblings have gone off the rails, insulting her and Harry for not discernible reason. Most recently, her estranged sister, Samantha (swear it’s not me), slammed her and Harry on Twitter for not providing food to the 1200 commoners they’ve allowed on the Windsor Palace grounds on their wedding day.

“Wow do they get sent to dungeons if their children get grouchy and express that they’re hungry with no catering? Bring your own picnic basket? Really? Even low-budget film sets have roach coaches selling burgers and taquitos,” she wrote on Twitter. Perhaps she’s jealous that she’s not part of that 1200 invitees?