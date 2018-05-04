Paris Hilton: Nude Photos Stolen By Hacker — Will They Leak Online Soon?

Oh no! A hacker stole naked pics and hundreds of thousands of dollars from Paris Hilton! Here’s what’s been reported!

This sounds like an actual nightmare! A hacker robbed Paris Hilton of over $300,000, not to mention nude pics in 2014, according to TMZ. The thief’s name is Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan. The photos were taken off of her iCloud account and officials are not certain what she did with the files. She hacked the heiress’s bank accounts and used her credit cards to get a reservation at a 2015 New Year’s Eve party at the Roosevelt Hotel in LA, according to documents. That night alone, she managed to charge up to $40,000 on Paris’ cards!

But Paytsar was just getting started. She pretended to be Paris and sent emails asking an assistant to wire another $80,000 to her own account. She also hacked Paris’ father and sister, Rick and Nicky Hilton, in an effort to get passwords for more of Paris’ accounts. It’s not clear if she succeeded or not. Thankfully, Paytsar was arrested in 2017 and pled guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

On Monday, May 7, she will be sentenced and federal prosecutors are recommending she get as much as 57 months behind bars. They are also pushing for her to pay restitution totaling $318,535. This news arrives just a month after fans discovered that Paris briefly lost her $2 million engagement ring while out partying Miami! Thankfully, it was soon discovered in an ice bucket nearby.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter after the incident. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”