North West Is All Smiles While Horseback Riding With Caregivers Amid Kanye Drama: Sweet Pics

Looking carefree & happy, North West totally seemed in her element while horseback riding in Malibu. Even with her parents nowhere in sight, the cutie had a blast!

While the Kardashian/Wests are dealing with plenty of drama since Kanye West‘s, 40, explosive tweets and live interview with TMZ, North West, 4, is keeping busy all on her own! Photographed horseback riding in Malibu, California on May 2, the youngster looked overjoyed to be spending the day in the saddle, and of course she also looked completely adorable! Although Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye were not with North, the oldest West child was joined by at least two caregivers. Click here to see precious pics of the entire West family.

While North is usually full of sass, in the photos, North was smiling ear to ear as she sat upon a small white pony. In one pic, Nori is talking with a woman wearing a black jacket and white baseball cap, while in another, she’s laughing while sitting on the shoulders of a man. The 4-year-old sported two braids, a gray sweatshirt, and black yoga pants. While riding, she also had on a black helmet. Safety first, right?

North totally looked like a mini professional during her outing, and it’s no surprise either, as she’s been riding horses for years. Along with ballet and violin lessons, horseback riding seems to be one of the tot’s favorite activities! The same day North was spotted riding, Kim and Kanye flew to Jackson Hole, Wyoming — presumably with their three children. In the midst of Kanye stirring up controversy, Kim apparently wanted to get away and enjoy some quiet family time.

Over the past few weeks, Kanye has fueled headlines due to his erratic Twitter antics and comments he made on May 1 when he called slavery “a choice” during his live TMZ interview. “You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re meant to be in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks … prison is something that unites us as one race.”

Even still though, Kim is admirably standing by her man — largely because of their three kids: North, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months. “She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” a source told People magazine. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”