Meghan Markle’s Sister Shades Royal Wedding – ‘Even Low-Budget Film Sets Have Roach Coaches’

Meghan Markle’s sister is coming at her with another swipe. We’ve got her mean tweet about how the commoners attending her wedding to Prince Harry are being told to bring their own food.

As a gesture to the people, Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, announced earlier this year that 1,200 fortunate commoners would be allowed on the grounds of Windsor Castle when the two marry on May 19. They were hand selected from the various charities the couple support, but one thing they won’t be is fed throughout what will be a very long day. That has Meghan’s estranged sister Samantha snarking on Twitter about the couple should have at least provided foot trucks. “Wow do they get sent to dungeons if their children get grouchy and express that they’re hungry with no catering? Bring your own picnic basket? Really? Even low-budget film sets have roach coaches selling burgers and taquitos,” she wrote on Twitter next to an opinion piece from The Guardian which says its tacky a move for Harry and Meghan to not feed their guests.

The story says that the people who have been invited to Windsor Castle — but not inside the wedding proper in St. George’s Chapel — have been advised “to bring a picnic lunch as it will not be possible to buy food and drink on site.” The op-ed piece when on to claim that Harry and Meghan wanted to appear altruistic by allowing so many strangers to be part of the event, but that in reality “These ordinary people will effectively be extras for the TV coverage.”

Maybe Samantha is just feeling salty because she wasn’t invited to her younger half-sister’s royal wedding. In fact, no family members with the exception of her mom Doria got an invite, according to her estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. He made the extraordinary move of writing an open letter to Prince Harry published by InTouch on May 2, imploring him to call off the wedding. He wrote, “It’s very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.” Hmm, no wonder Meghan doesn’t want her half siblings around for her big day. They sure seem to dislike her.