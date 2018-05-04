Lamar Odom’s ‘Rocked’ After Seeing Khloe Kardashian Back With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom is ‘sad’ after finding out Khloe Kardashian got back together with Tristan Thompson after his alleged cheating scandal. A source close to Khloe’s ex EXCLUSIVELY told HL how he’s reacting to the news of Tristan being forgiven.

Lamar Odom, 38, is not reacting well to the news that his ex Khloe Kardashian, 33, has romantically reunited with Tristan Thomspon, 27, after forgiving him for his cheating scandal. A source close to Khloe’s former flame EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how he feels disappointed that Khloe wouldn’t give Lamar a second chance when they were married, but now, she’s already back in Tristan’s arms even though they’re not husband and wife. “Lamar is rocked after seeing Khloe back with Tristan,” our source said. “Lamar is sad and disappointed that Khloe wouldn’t give their marriage another chance after the rough times they had together, but she is willing to make the effort with Tristan, whom she is not even married to.

When it comes down to it, Lamar just doesn’t trust Tristan to not cheat on Khloe again. “Lamar hopes that Khloe comes to her senses and leaves Tristan soon,” our source went on to say. “He doesn’t think Tristan deserves her love.” Khloe had been seen laughing it up with Tristan while at a lunch in Cleveland on May 4 amid reports that they were “fully” back together for good.

Needless to say, fans reacted very viscerally to the news that Khloe had taken back an alleged cheater. One Twitter user wrote, “How do you spell ‘dysfunctional relationship’? Khloe and Tristan.” Another remarked, “Y’all know he’s going to cheat again and all his side chicks already have that hush money and will still be there. I’m sure there’s more women we don’t know about. Can’t be mad at Tristan though if he can do it he will do it.” We’ll keep you posted if Khloe speaks publicly about her and Tristan’s reconciliation.