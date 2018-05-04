La La Anthony Reveals How She Deals With Challenges Of Being A Mom: ‘Lead By Love’

La La Anthony’s ‘greatest accomplishment’ is being a mom to 11-year-old son Kiyan! But parenthood’s not always a walk in the park. Speaking with La La exclusively, we learned what makes her job easy AND hard!

There’s nothing La La Anthony, 38, loves more than being a mom. The television personality has one child, son Kiyan Anthony, 11, whom she shares with husband Carmelo Anthony, 33, and it’s clear Kiyan is totally her world. Even still though, raising kids is anything but easy — and it’s something La La works at constantly. Luckily though, not only is Kiyan a “great kid,” but La La has adapted a fabulous parenting motto that’s all about love! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

“I still learn that it is not an easy job, and one day you think you have it figured out and the next day you don’t know what the hell you are doing,” La La told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 3 at an event for her new VH1 special, Dear Mama. “That is just what being a mom is, and I try not to put too much pressure on myself and try to be the best mom that I can be and lead by love — that is the way to do it.” We could not agree more! Even cuter, Kiyan and La La seem to have a super sweet relationship, which definitely helps make things a little easier.

“Loving my son is constantly easy, he is a great kid, a great student, and a great athlete,” La La explained to us when asked if there’s anything “easy” about being a mother. “So yeah, he makes my life easy and doesn’t give me a hard time, but every once in a while I have to yank him up, not literally… don’t call child protective services on me… But you know I have to get him in line sometimes.” Of course putting your kids “in line” is totally normal for ANY parent — especially at that preteen age. Even still though, discipline can be a hard territory to navigate. But we love how special Kiyan and La La’s bond seems to be!

Although La La is an amazing mom, that’s far from her only identity. The businesswoman is also a best-selling author, producer, and actress. “There is always work to be done,” La La shared, adding that acting is one of her biggest passions. “I have continued to grow as an actress. I want to continue to grow my acting career and my production company so I am always looking for projects for that. I never feel like I am close to where I need to be or what I need to be doing.”

Well, WE think La La is totally killing it on every level! Tune into VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms event on Monday May 7! The special, which will be hosted by La La and Anthony Anderson, applauds a mother’s endless love and devotion — how sweet is that?