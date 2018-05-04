Kylie Jenner Shows Off Butt In Bikini While Paddle Boarding In The Sunset: ‘Paradise’

Is there anything that Kylie Jenner can’t do? The queen of social media knows just how to snap the perfect vacation pic. Check out her latest, here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, seems to be living the perfect life right now. While her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reeling from Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Kim Kardashian, 37, is defending her husband Kanye West amid his controversial “slavery” comments, she has been enjoying motherhood with her man on their first family vacation. And while her daughter with Travis Scott, 26, is called Stormi, their trip to Turks and Caicos was blessed with calm weather, as you can see from a breathtaking Instagram photo she posted on May 4.

The beauty mogul flaunted her bum in a bikini while posing on a paddleboard. The sky behind her offered the perfect backdrop – a picture perfect sunset. Kylie captioned the photo, “Paradise.” It seems the fitting end to a blissful trip, which saw the couple celebrate Travis’s birthday on a yacht and Kylie pose with their daughter in matching white outfits. If Kylie is worried about the various family dramas, she’s not letting it show. She has even brushed off that wacky fan theory that her bodyguard Tim Chung is really Stormi’s father. In fact a source close to Kylie and Travis said they’re laughing the whole thing off.

The insider said, “Kylie thinks it’s hilarious that fans think her bodyguard could be her baby daddy and not Travis. Travis even got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme. Babies can look like anyone when they’re that young…”

It’s easy to see why they haven’t got time for the drama. She has been vacationing, celebrating and doing what she does best – marketing her makeup line on social media. Somehow, in between doing all that – and adjusting to motherhood – she found time to appear on her boyfriend’s latest track, “Watch.” She rapped in the outro, “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies. And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby.”