Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Begs Fans To ‘Chill’ Amid Reports He’s Stormi Webster’s Real Dad — See Pic

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung is finally responding to the wild fan theory that he’s allegedly Stormi Webster’s real father! Read his reaction here!

Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard Tim Chung has finally broken his silence after rumors spread that he might allegedly be the biological father of Stormi Webster. And if you thought Kylie and Tim recreated the plot of “The Bodyguard” by falling in love, we hate to disappoint you but he’s shutting down these reports. In an Instagram pic of himself lounging in what appears to be the second floor of a warehouse near downtown Los Angeles, Tim provided only a one-word caption: “Chill.” Of course, this could be a message to everyone dying to know if reports that he’s the father are true to chill out. Check out his response on Instagram below.

We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis Scott, 26, are apparently laughing off these rumors for being so ridiculous. “Kylie thinks it’s hilarious that fans think her bodyguard could be her baby daddy and not Travis,” a source close to the couple told us. “Travis even got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme. Babies can look like anyone when they’re that young…” We’re glad they’re unfazed by these wild reports!

This new Konspiracy theory was quickly started after pictures were found of Tim on the internet. As a result, fans could not help but call out the striking similarities between him and Stormy. “So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok…” one person wrote. We guess Tim’s advice to this fan would be to just “chill”.

We’ll keep you posted in Tim addresses these rumors again. But for now, we think his terse reaction is about as stern a denial as they come.