Kris Jenner Breaks Silence On Tristan Cheating: It Was ‘Very Unexpected But Khloe’s Amazing’

Kris Jenner is now the second family member to go on ‘Ellen’ and discuss the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. We’ve got what she has to say about how Khloe Kardashian is doing.

Oh man, Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show has become THE place for the Kar-Jenner members to discuss Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33. First it was sister Kim, 37, and now mom Kris Jenner, 62, is giving us an update. She appears on the May 4 show, but the clips have already been released. Ellen asked Kris “You must have been furious” regarding the pics and video of Tristan with other women. The momager diplomatically responded that it was “very unexpected” then added “I think we do what we always do and spring into action with love. We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens and I just do the best I can.”

Kris revealed that she jetted to Cleveland just last week to check on how Khloe is doing after giving birth on Apr. 12. “She’s so excited about motherhood,” the family matriarch gushed, saying that the new mom has been struggling with breast-feeding so far. “She’s figuring it out. She’s the best mom already and that baby is so cute.” Kris also addressed Kanye West‘s recent odd behavior which included telling TMZ Live that “slavery was a choice.” She chose her words carefully and said that her son-in-law would “explain himself when the time is right” but that he’s “full of love.”

Kris was a lot kinder about the Tristan situation than Kim was as she let loose on the alleged cheating scandal during an Apr. 30 appearance. “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up,” Kim said. She added that, “We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She’s doing the best that she can and it’s a really sad situation all over.”