Kris Jenner Cries ‘I Need Vodka’ After Admitting Kanye Needs To ‘Explain Himself’

Kris Jenner stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on May 4, and boy was there a lot to cover! Find out what she had to say about Kanye West and his controversial comments!

It’s getting a lot harder to keep up with the Kardashians. From Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal to Kanye West’s claim that slavery was a “choice,” we just don’t know where to begin. Luckily, Kris Jenner stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to spill the tea on the men in her daughter’s lives. “Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him for forever,” Kris explained after Ellen asked if the Chicago rapper “was okay.” “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. I think that anything he does– he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready,” Kris continued.

Although Kris didn’t reveal much, it’s clear that everything going on in her family is starting to take a toll. “Can’t we just go one day,” Kris said with a sigh. “It’s actually amazing though because right now we’re filming KUWTK season 15. We’re just finishing up and getting ready to start season 16 and everyone’s like ‘do you guys have scripts? what are you gonna say,’ and I’m like I wake up and I need a vodka,” Kris continued. So funny, right? Sadly, Ellen isn’t the only one wondering how the Chicago rapper is doing. Before making outrageous comments on TMZ Live, Kanye went on a shocking Twitter rant and admitted to having “love” for Donald Trump. In response, fans began to question his sanity. However, his wife Kim Kardashian defended him and denied there was anything wrong with him mentally.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” Kim tweeted on April 25. Nevertheless, we’re dying to hear what else Kris had to say about it all, and we know Ellen will NOT hold back. Take a look at the clip above!