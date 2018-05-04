See Pics
Hawaii Volcano Eruption: See Insane Photos & Video Of Kilauea Spewing Out Lava

Hawaii Volcano Eruption
An aerial view taken during a Paradise Helicopters flight over the area shows smoke rising from the Pu'u 'O'o crater on the Hawaii island, USA, 02 May 2018 (issued 03 May 2018). The crater's floor collapsed on 01 May and is since then continuing to erode its walls and generating huge explosions of ashes. Scientists of the US Geological Survey (USGS) said that magma is moving underground via the Mount Kilauea volcano's east rift zone and may erupt at any time. Residents are concerned, as many homes have been built since the last activity in the area occurred in 1955 and 1960. USGS: Magma moving underground via Kilauea volcano's east rift may erupt any time, Pahoa, USA - 02 May 2018
This is terrifying. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii and the spewing of ‘fountains of lava’ has caused local residents to flee for their lives. See shocking photos and video from the scene.

When Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting, the molten lava made its way through the forest and began to bubble up on paved streets, according to CBS News. Steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. Governor David Ige tweeted in the early hours of May 4:” The lava is flowing onto streets in the subdivision, which consists of about 770 structures. The lava flow has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates.Residents are being sheltered at Pāhoa Community Center & Kea‘au Community Center.” The eruption is still ongoing, and geologists do not know when it will stop. One resident told KGMB that he saw “fountains” of lava topping 100 to 125 feet.

The Hawai’i County Civil Defense required all residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions to evacuate, which is about 1,500 residents, according to CBS News. The Hawaii Fire Department is also reporting “extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas detected in the evacuation area. Elderly, young, and people with respiratory issues need to comply with the mandatory evacuation order and leave the area.”

To add to the scary situation, there have been hundreds of earthquakes reported in the area since April 30, CNN reports. Most of them have been around 2.0-magnitude. The most severe earthquake was a 5.0-magnitude earthquake. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The volcano’s last eruption was in 1983. It is located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has since been closed due to the eruption.