Hawaii Volcano Eruption: See Insane Photos & Video Of Kilauea Spewing Out Lava

This is terrifying. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii and the spewing of ‘fountains of lava’ has caused local residents to flee for their lives. See shocking photos and video from the scene.

When Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting, the molten lava made its way through the forest and began to bubble up on paved streets, according to CBS News. Steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. Governor David Ige tweeted in the early hours of May 4:” The lava is flowing onto streets in the subdivision, which consists of about 770 structures. The lava flow has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates.Residents are being sheltered at Pāhoa Community Center & Kea‘au Community Center.” The eruption is still ongoing, and geologists do not know when it will stop. One resident told KGMB that he saw “fountains” of lava topping 100 to 125 feet.

The Hawai’i County Civil Defense required all residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions to evacuate, which is about 1,500 residents, according to CBS News. The Hawaii Fire Department is also reporting “extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas detected in the evacuation area. Elderly, young, and people with respiratory issues need to comply with the mandatory evacuation order and leave the area.”

This is real-time video from Jeremiah Osuna of Leilani Estates on the Big Island. Mandatory Evacuation of Leilani Estates. Shelters at Pahoa Community Center and Keeau Community Center. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/ECEbNgaj6d — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 4, 2018

To add to the scary situation, there have been hundreds of earthquakes reported in the area since April 30, CNN reports. Most of them have been around 2.0-magnitude. The most severe earthquake was a 5.0-magnitude earthquake. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The volcano’s last eruption was in 1983. It is located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has since been closed due to the eruption.