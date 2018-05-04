Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are ‘Fully Back Together’ After Cheating Scandal, Report Claims

Khloe Kardashian allegedly forgave Tristan Thompson for cheating and welcomed him back into her life ‘fully,’ claims a new report! Find out why Khloe’s giving him a pass!

Could it be? After Tristan Thompson, 26, cheated on her with multiple women — and publicly, we might add — Khloe Kardashian‘s apparently forgiven him and given their relationship another shot, according to an anonymous source who spoke to Us Weekly. Yes, Khloe and Tristan are “fully back together,” according to the source! The new mother, 33, is ready to put the past behind her and move on, as a family, with Tristan and their new daughter, True Thompson.

Despite Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is reportedly still in love with Tristan and just can’t see going back to Calabasas while they’re still on the outs. Khloe feels like “the whole world is against Tristan,” the source said. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan.” Khloe’s loved ones would be best to keep quiet about her alleged decision to make things work with Tristan.

“If everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” the source noted. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.” Fans did start to think a reconciliation was coming when Khloe disabled the comments on ALL of her Instagram photos that feature Tristan! Maybe she was tired of reading through the constant Tristan disses?

If Khloe has truly forgiven Tristan, this is major. After all, news that he cheated on her broke just days before she gave birth to baby True! Talk about horrendous timing. Tristan did have major plans for winning back her heart, as HollywoodLife learned from a source close to the Cavs player EXCLUSIVELY. After playoffs, Tristan was hoping to whisk Khloe away on vacation to “somewhere remote and secluded, where they can work through their issues,” the source told us. Maybe Tristan just asked her about it!