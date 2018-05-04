Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite: First Video Of Couple Back Together

Uh oh! Apparently Khloe Kardashian has forgiven baby daddy Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her, as the couple appeared lovey dovey on a lunch date in Cleveland.

While the rest of the Kardashian clan is still furious over Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe, it appears the new mom has forgiven him! The couple was filmed having lunch with pals in Cleveland at the Town Hall restaurant on May 4, squashing rumors that she’s not speaking to him after he allegedly stepped out on her. In video obtained by TMZ, they appear at ease with each other, smiling and laughing. The couple welcomed daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12, but five days earlier Tristan was photographed kissing a strip club worker in NYC and she accompanied him back to his hotel.

“They both looked like they were really happy. Khloe was smiling a lot and I was amazed by how great she looked, I would never have guessed that she just had a baby. When they left Tristan had his arm rounder protectively, they looked a happy couple to me,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

There had reports that Khloe was no longer speaking to the Cleveland Cavaliers star following his awful betrayal. Even her sister Kim, 37, went on Ellen on Apr. 30 to declare the situation as “sad” and “so f**ked up.” Koko’s own mom Kris Jenner went on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on May 4 to declare that the photos of him with Lani Blair as well as video of him from last October kissing and motorboating the boobs of other women was “very unexpected.” Surely it was for Khloe, but it looks like all is forgiven in the new video of the reunited couple.

The first-time mom looks great in the new vid, rocking long blonde hair and wearing shades despite being inside a restaurant. Khloe appeared animated, moving her hands while talking to pals across the table as Tristan sat beside her and looked on. If his level of NBA play is any indication, he and Khloe seemed to have turned a corner. Initially in the first round of the NBA playoffs he was awful, getting benched for three games in the Cavs’ series against the Indiana Pacers. But he finally got some action in their crucial game 7 where Tristan came through with 15 clutch points. He’s been on fire against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinals round, earning back his starting position. If he’s back in Khloe’s good graces again, that could go a long way to explaining why he’s suddenly improved after imploding following the cheating scandal.