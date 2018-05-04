Kanye ‘Doesn’t Listen’ To Kris Jenner & She’s ‘Freaking Out’ About Him Hurting Kardashian Brand

Kanye West’s latest outbursts are taking a toll on his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. New reports now claim the famous momager is upset that she ‘can’t control’ the situation at hand!

If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know there’s almost nothing Kris Jenner can’t handle. However, when it comes to her outspoken son-in-law Kanye West, channeling her inner Olivia Pope is not that easy. As we previously told you, Kanye stirred fans into a frenzy with his controversial Donald Trump tweets and his suggestion that “slavery was a choice.” So, like expected, his family is shook. “They’re freaking out. They can try to dispute it, but it’s true,” a source explained to PEOPLE. I mean, Kanye has caused quite a scene. Not only are fans turning their backs on him, but he’s even gotten gang threats! So scary, right?

“Kris is used to being able to control her girls and their brand, and this is something that she’s not used to. She can’t control it, and she so badly wants to be able to,” the source continued. Despite her concerns, Kris hasn’t publicly expressed her frustration. “You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Kris explained during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does– and I just think this is important to say is– he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready,” Kris continued. Although everything seems like it’s reaching a boiling point, Kris will definitely be able to take a breath being that Kanye has jetted off to Wyoming to put the finishing touches on his album.

“Kris is relieved Kanye is returning to Wyoming with Kim and the kids. The peaceful setting helps focus Kanye. Kris knows that he is most creative and productive away from the business of Los Angeles, so she is happy that he has left town. She is hoping that he will return relaxed and that the unpredictability will be over,” a source close to Kris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We’re certainly hoping the same!