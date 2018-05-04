Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Slams Him After Explosive Instagram Fight: He’s ‘Weak’

Jen Harley dissed her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro by sharing a quote about how to deal with ‘snobby’ narcissists! Read all about the recent shade she threw Ronnie’s way here!

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s Instagram battle isn’t over yet. Following their intense physical altercation captured on an Instagram Live video and their accusations of cheating, Jen shaded Ronnie on her Instagram story by posting a quote that seems to be a not-so-subtle message to Ronnie. “Don’t allow someone who talks to you in a snobby, condescending, rude manner get to you or intimidate you,” the quote reads. “That is a sign of an insecure person trying to appear superior to you. Arrogance and condescension is always a sign of weakness.” Since these two have been going back and forth on social media with their barbs, time will tell how Ronnie responds to being called insecure, snobby and weak. See her Instagram message below!

Ronnie and Jen officially called it quits after Ronnie posted this to his Instagram account: “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.” But the accusations didn’t stop there. Jen went online as well and fired back by accusing Ronnie of allegedly abusing drugs. While Ronnie has since apologized to Jen, it seems they haven’t buried the hatchet based on this most recent quote.

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired on May 3, Ronnie can be seen feeling anxious over the arrival of Jen to the house. Ronnie was dealing with the discovery that videos surfaced of him dancing with another woman at a club. While he ended up taking her home, he asserts nothing happened when they went behind a closed bathroom door that he maintains was open the whole time.

We’ll keep you posted on how Ronnie responds to this. Unfortunately, it looks like these two exes will be staying exes for a long time to come.