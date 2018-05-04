Evan Rachel Wood Says DJ Khaled’s Missing Out By Denying Wife Oral Sex: I ‘Enjoy’ Doing It

Evan Rachel Wood thinks DJ Khaled should ‘grow up’ after he said he’d never go down on his wife! Read her incredible response to his bombshell confession!

Evan Rachel Wood is slamming DJ Khaled, 42, after a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club resurfaced where the DJ admitted that he doesn’t perform oral sex on his wife Nicole Tuck despite the fact he expects it from her. Evan responded on Twitter, “You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋 You should grow up.” And after another Twitter user wrote, “he has no fun in his life,” Evan agreed, replying, “RIGHT?” Read Evan Rachel Wood’s reaction below!

In the wild interview, DJ Khaled repeatedly said “I don’t do that” after being asked if he performed oral sex on his wife. He tried to justify himself by claiming there are “different rules for men.” “You gotta understand, we the king,” he added. “There’s some things that y’all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

Needless to say, Evan Rachel Wood wasn’t the only one shocked by DJ Khaled’s words. One fan wrote, “One o my seeesters said ‘Khaled eats EVERYTHING but p***y.” Another Twitter user put it best, saying, “Why would you even want DJ Khaled to eat your p***y? All he’s gonna do is cream WE THE BEST at the labia majora.” We’ll keep you posted as more celebrities expressed their disbelief of DJ Khaled’s remarks.

You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋

You should grow up. https://t.co/hllmvQ8mSS — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 4, 2018

Time will tell whether or not this will spark a feud between Evan Rachel Wood and DJ Khaled. However, judging from the fact so many have slammed Khaled for his remarks, he probably has more things to worry about.