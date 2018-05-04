15 Celebrity Pool Selfies To Get You Ready For Summer

These celeb selfies will make you wish it was summer finally! Check out your favorite stars lounging by the pool here!

Summer is almost here, which means so many of Hollywood’s finest are enjoying some time at the pool and taking some seriously sexy selfies while they lounge and swim! Not only has the master of the selfie, Kim Kardashian, 37, managed to take some sultry snaps while frolicking in and around the water, but stars like Selena Gomez, 25, Justin Bieber, 24, and more have also participated in this fun trend. Seriously, these pics will make you want to run to the nearest pool and dive right in — right after you take a selfie for all your jealous followers, of course. While you count down the days and get ready for summer to finally arrive, check out your favorite stars posing for poolside selfies in our gallery above!

Of course, what list of selfies would be complete without Kylie Jenner? At one point, the lip kit mogul posed with Scott Disick for a fun poolside pic (that Kourtney Kardashian probably doesn’t want to see right now). Speaking of which, even Kourtney has flawless executed the pool selfie! Also included in our gallery is Bella Hadid, 21, who always stuns with her swimwear! Recently, Bella gave herself a wedgie by hiking up her tiny black and white bikini while catching some sun in Miami. But she’s not the only Hadid getting in on the fun — Gigi has also shared poolside selfies in the past!

Recently, Jessica Simpson, 37, shut down pregnancy rumors by taking several sexy pics of herself in a bikini. In one of the selfies, Jessica wears a leopard print bikini with a sheer duster, sun hat, and huge sunglasses. While her stomach peeks out, Jessica has nothing but abs in the photo, as she captions the image, writing, “Vacation closet vibes.”