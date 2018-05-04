Britney Spears, Ariel Winter & More Stars Who Love Showing Lots Of Skin In The Gym

Some of your favorite celebs love to be up in the gym working on their fitness! Britney Spears, Ariel Winter & more stars have shared vids and selfies of them in their tiny workout attire. See the pics here!

No one’s going to work out in a parka, which is why athletic clothing companies exist. Some of our favorite stars have killed work out style game, and their looks tend to show off a bit of their toned tummies and strong legs. Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid and more celebs have been caught taking selfies in their skin-baring athletic wear.

If you follow Britney Spears on Instagram, then you likely already know how intense her workouts can be. The “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker has been keeping fans updated as she hits the gym in preparation for her North American and European legs of her Piece Of Me Tour. While some videos show her exercising alone in a sports bras and booty shorts, her latest clip added a new element to her workouts: her boyfriend Sam Asghari! The 90s pop icon can be seen doing push-ups on top of her man as he also does push ups in one of the insane shots. ““Stronger together @samasghari,” Brit captioned the post, proving that she and her beau are definitely #CoupleGoals AND #WorkoutGoals.

Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

But the “Stronger” songstress isn’t the only celeb who loves to rock minimal clothing while getting in a great workout. Check out the gallery above to see more stars like Ariel Winter, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner showing off the sculpted results of their serious fitness routines.