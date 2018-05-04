Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari Have Very Sexy Workout Routine Complete With Making Out

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have the most insane and sexy workout routine we’ve ever seen, and it includes a little kissing, too! Watch the video of their flirty gym sesh here!

The couple that works out together, stays together! Britney Spears, 36, and her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, 24, got in a quick workout sesh that she documented on Instagram, and honestly, we’re tired from just watching it! It basically consists of Sam using Britney as a human barbell, and it’s clear from the first second that this is why she has such rock hard abs! For one move, Britney wraps her legs around Sam’s waist while he’s standing, and uses her core to do sit ups. Seriously!

She planks on top of him as he helps her do leg lifts, and does pushups on his back while he does regular pushups. This is so damn intense! Maybe the cutest part of this video is how they incorporate affection into their routine. Every time Sam does a crunch, he gives Britney a kiss before going back down. She looks so deliriously happy! She captioned her video on Instagram, “stronger together”. Aww!

Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Britney does plenty of solo gym sessions, too. She’s been consistently documenting them on Instagram, and there’s always one thing in common: she wears teensy tiny outfits every time! When you’ve got a body like that, you might as well! In a recent video, she shared a glimpse of her dance routine while wearing the same outfit as she does in her Sam session. This really seems to be her gym go-to look. And we’re not the only people (obviously) who think she looks like a goddess. Miley Cyrus, 25, weighed in on Instagram, commenting “Yasss” on a gym selfie of Britney wearing the booty shorts. Same, girl. Same.