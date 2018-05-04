Ashley Graham Shows Off Killer Curves In One Pieces & Bikinis In Sexy New Swimsuit Commercial: Watch

Ashley Graham’s newest bathing suit line is here & it’s AMAZING. Watch her rock a bunch of different swim styles in the new Swimsuits For All commercial!

Ashley Graham‘s newest Swimsuits For All collection is here, and it’s every bit as sexy as you’d imagine. The 30-year-old supermodel promoted the launch on Instagram with a super sultry commercial that shows her rocking various one pieces and bikinis from the bathing suit line. “Inspired by the art deco era of the 1920s, my new @swimsuitsforall collection pays homage to the women of that period who made history. Shop link in bio,” she captioned the advertisement.

The swimsuit line already made headlines this week when Ashley announced on May 1 that the company is using unedited paparazzi photos of herself in the various pieces as part of the Summer 2018 campaign. “Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful,” she captioned the Instagram announcement.

The A New Model author explained that making women feel comfortable in her skin was her main motivation for creating this collection. “This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Ashley said in a statement. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.” The swimsuit line comes in sizes 4 to 22 with prices ranging from $58.50 to $120. If you’re just as obsessed with the collection as we are, you can shop it online here.