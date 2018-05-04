Abby Lee Miller’s Chemo Treatment Reportedly Not Working: She May Not ‘Make It’

Abby Lee Miller is facing heartbreaking news amid her cancer battle, according to a report that claims the chemo is not working for the dance teacher.

Abby Lee Miller, 51, is facing heartbreaking news amid her cancer battle. A source claims that the former Dance Moms star may not “make it,” according to RadarOnline. The reality TV star – who was released from a California prison on March 27 after serving time for bankruptcy fraud – has been undergoing treatment for Burkitt lymphoma, a rare cancer. Now an insider is sharing grim news that the chemo treatment is supposedly not working. “They are not sure she is going to recover from or make it at this point,” the source tells RadarOnline. “It is so bad. They are waiting for tests results to come back and then they would know more.” Unsurprisingly, Abby Lee is reportedly devastated. The insider claims she “can’t stop crying.” The person adds, “The pain is so much deeper than physical at this point.”

Despite the terrifying news, Abby Lee is trying to remain positive on social media. On Instagram on May 4, she posted a photo of her sleeping in hospital. The pillow featured one of her favorite sayings, which she frequently barked at her students on the show: “Save your tears for the pillow.” She captioned the photo, “Practice what you preach!” On April 27, she found humor in the depressing situation by sharing a photo of the angry scar on her back, with the staples from her emergency surgery still visible. She captioned that photo, “This gives a whole new meaning to being stabbed in the back!”

While she may be keeping her “chin up” publicly (as she captioned yet another Instagram photo), behind-the-scenes she is reportedly taking steps to put her business affairs in order and to file a lawsuit against the FCI Victorville, where she was serving her sentence.

Practice what you preach! #saveyourtearsforthepillow A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 4, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

“She complained for months in prison about the pain,” the insider previously told RadarOnline, alleging that she wasn’t allowed medical treatment despite suffering back pain. But Abby Lee praised those who did listen, in an April 21 Instagram post, writing, “So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say…about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others.”