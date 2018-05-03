Vin Diesel & Tyrese Reunite After Vicious Feuds With The Rock To Open New Fast & Furious Ride In Orlando

Universal Orlando pulled out all the stops when debuting the new ‘Fast & Furious’ ride, as Vin Diesel, Tyrese and more stars attended to open the new attraction. One person who wasn’t there? The Rock!

Vin Diesel, 50, joined Tyrese Gibson, 39, Jordana Brewster, 38, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, 40, to celebrate the opening of Fast & Furious – Supercharged, a new attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort. It was the first major public Furious reunion since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 46, admitted to having a face-to-face with Vin on the set of The Fate Of The Furious. Speaking of which, The Rock wasn’t on hand to celebrate the ride’s opening. Granted, he probably couldn’t fit it in his schedule, as his IMDB does currently list four films in pre-production. Yet, considering the drama that happened during the filming of the last movie, his absence is just going to lead to further speculation that the Furious family is a bit fractured.

His absence didn’t stop Vin from kicking the ride in high gear. “I remember coming home from shooting Furious 7,” he told TODAY, ”and I had a bunch of the [ride] developers and designers in my living room, playing with my four-year-old son. And I saw my son smiling at what this ride could be, and I knew this ride could be something special.” Vin was all smiles, even cracking a joke about his first car. “I don’t remember the license plate. I don’t remember the car. But I do remember the ‘VIN’ number.” Oh, man. Puns — Vin’s got ’em.

The ride does feature characters from the Furious franchise, including Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans and The Rock. In fact, there’s one scene where Dwayne and Tyrese high-five, as if their lengthy beef didn’t happen. Tyrese, for those who forgot, waged a lengthy social media campaign against The Rock after his Fast & Furious spin-off (featuring his and Jason Statham’s characters) pushed back Fast 9’s release date.

ICMYI: See the opening celebration of #FastFuriousRide! pic.twitter.com/BDoSh95Bic — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 3, 2018

Hobbs And Shaw might be the last time that Fast & Furious fans get a chance to see The Rock portray agent Luke Hobbs. It sounds like his involvement in the ninth Fast & Furious movie is up in the air. “I’m not quite sure,” he told Rolling Stone when asked if he would be back. “Right now I’m concentrating on making the spin-off. But I wish [Vin] all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. … Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”