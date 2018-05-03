Troye Sivan’s ‘Bloom’ is here and it’s a BOP. Hear the electric follow up to ‘My My My!’ that has all of his fans buzzing!

Good morning to Troye Sivan only! The 22-year-old electro-pop artist’s sophomore album is blooming quite nicely with the drop of his newest track. “Bloom” is a not-so-subtly sensual upbeat pop song that perfectly follows up on the heat he brought with his previously released single, “My My My!” The song was accompanied by a lyric video that was animated by 3D artist Jason Beyer. The video shows a 3D version of the singer floating through a digital world full of colorful plants. The former YouTuber explained what the song is about in a promo video for Spotify, and no, it’s not actually about flowers. “Bloom is about trying new things with the person that you love. Or maybe with somebody that you just met; no judgement,” he said.

With lyrics like, “Now it’s the perfect season/Yeah, let’s go for it this time/We’re dancing with the trees and I’ve waited my whole life,” it’s no wonder why fans are falling hard for this bop. The hashtag #BLOOM became a top worldwide trend shortly after its midnight release on May 3 and the tweets alone prove how great this song really is. “#BLOOM is so pretty and such a jam! I can’t wait to drive to it during summer with my windows down,” one person reacted. “#BLOOM is filling my heart with flowers,” wrote another.

Some fans couldn’t contain their excitement and essentially screamed their appreciation for the lyrics through all caps messages. “I BLOOM I BLOOM JUST FOR YOU I BLOOM JUST FOR YOU #BLOOM IM CRYING @troyesivan THANK YOU FOR BEING MY SOURCE OF HAPPINESS MY MY MY I LOVE THIS,” one enthusiastic stan wrote.

While the forthcoming follow up to Troye’s 2015 album Blue Neighborhood doesn’t have a release date yet, Billboard reports that details will be coming out shortly. So fans hopefully won’t have to wait too long for more music, but in the meantime “Bloom,” as well as “My My My!” and his other single, “The Good Side,” should be more than enough to give you your Troye fix.