22 Stars Who’ve Gone Topless In Music Videos: Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello & More

Christina Aguilera returned to music with a super sexy video for ‘Accelerate’ that shows her topless and covered in goo. But she isn’t the only star to ditch her shirt in a music video!

Christina Aguilera, 37, released her first song in five years on May 3, and she didn’t disappoint. The upbeat tune, “Accelerate” was accompanied by a video that was all kinds of sexy. From close ups on her mouth to shots of her topless bod covered in goo, every moment was beautifully erotic. But Xtina isn’t the only celebrity to employ nudity in their music videos. From fellow 90s pop icon Britney Spears to Disney Channel alumni Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, tons of your favorite stars have stripped down for their music videos.

Some celebrities who’ve gone topless in music videos aren’t even singers though. Chrissy Teigen, Behati Prinsloo, Heidi Klum and Emily Ratajkowski have all been filmed sans bra while someone else croons along to a tune. Chrissy and Behati are both married to musicians, which is why they’ve had the opportunity to appear in their videos, but their cameos couldn’t be more different. The Cravings author appeared in hubby John Legend‘s video for “All Of Me” which was a stunning black and white visual that showed the couple in various intimate moments. Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed up in Maroon 5‘s “Animals” video alongside her spouse, Adam Levine. The pair make out while drenched in blood, because, why not?

Men are also not immune to taking their shirts off for a music video. Justin Bieber showed off his tattooed chest in his sexy visual for “What Do You Mean?” while Drew Taggart went shirtless in the video for The Chainsmokers and Halsey‘s hit collaboration “Closer.” Check out the gallery above to see more stars who’ve gone topless in music videos!